Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

A tragic incident occurred early Saturday as a car plowed into a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub, leaving 30 people injured. This heartbreaking event adds to the litany of car-ramming tragedies seen around the world, underlining the persistent global menace these attacks represent.

Across the globe, similar incidents have claimed numerous lives and left many injured. In Vancouver earlier this year, an SUV killed 11 festival-goers, while New Orleans saw 15 casualties following an attack in its French Quarter district during the New Year's celebrations.

Such attacks are not isolated, with incidents reported in major cities like London, Barcelona, and Berlin. These vehicle-rammings highlight the growing need for vigilance and preventive measures to address the misuse of vehicles as weapons of terror and harm.