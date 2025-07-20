Sweida: A City in Tense Calm Amid Ceasefire Challenges

Sweida, a city in Syria, reported a state of 'tense calm' on Sunday after Islamist-led government forces announced that Bedouin fighters had retreated from the predominantly Druze area. According to a local resident on the outskirts, no gunfire was heard that morning, signaling a temporary peace in the strife-torn city.

However, Kenan Azzam, a local dentist, described challenging conditions for the citizens due to a lack of essential services like water and electricity. Azzam informed Reuters about the dire situation in hospitals, which remain non-functional amid casualties and numerous injured from the clashes.

The conflict, sparked a week ago, involved violent confrontations between Bedouin and Druze communities until Damascus intervened, sending troops alleged of violations against the Druze. Israeli airstrikes targeted government forces, leading to their withdrawal under a truce that was short-lived. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa faces significant hurdles in consolidating control over the unstable nation as ceasefires continue to falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)