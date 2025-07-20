Left Menu

Allegations Stir Over Policemen's Conduct at Kanwar Seva Camp

Volunteers at a Kanwar Seva camp have accused three policemen of indecent behavior. Despite initial denials from the police, the volunteers claimed the officers made a video and verbally abused them. The community's protest led to an investigation, although CCTV footage showed no objectionable activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:43 IST
Allegations Stir Over Policemen's Conduct at Kanwar Seva Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Volunteers attending a Kanwar Seva camp near the Ganga Canal bridge in Sardhana have raised serious accusations against local law enforcement. According to the volunteers, a constable and two PAC jawans engaged in inappropriate conduct, reportedly filming the women and using derogatory language late on Saturday evening.

The alleged perpetrators were apprehended by the camp volunteers and handed over to authorities at a nearby police post. However, the volunteers claim that legal action was sidestepped, as the three officers were reportedly released without consequences, prompting protest from locals.

The protest, marked by a dharna at the police premises, has attracted the attention of the Meerut Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra. Although a review of CCTV footage reportedly shows no misconduct, the matter is still under formal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025