Allegations Stir Over Policemen's Conduct at Kanwar Seva Camp
Volunteers at a Kanwar Seva camp have accused three policemen of indecent behavior. Despite initial denials from the police, the volunteers claimed the officers made a video and verbally abused them. The community's protest led to an investigation, although CCTV footage showed no objectionable activity.
Volunteers attending a Kanwar Seva camp near the Ganga Canal bridge in Sardhana have raised serious accusations against local law enforcement. According to the volunteers, a constable and two PAC jawans engaged in inappropriate conduct, reportedly filming the women and using derogatory language late on Saturday evening.
The alleged perpetrators were apprehended by the camp volunteers and handed over to authorities at a nearby police post. However, the volunteers claim that legal action was sidestepped, as the three officers were reportedly released without consequences, prompting protest from locals.
The protest, marked by a dharna at the police premises, has attracted the attention of the Meerut Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra. Although a review of CCTV footage reportedly shows no misconduct, the matter is still under formal investigation.
