Historic Cocaine Seizure at Bulgarian Border: A Diplomat Involved

Bulgarian authorities have intercepted 206 kilograms of cocaine from a Belgian-plated van heading to Turkey. This massive drug seizure involved a Democratic Republic of Congo diplomat, a Belgian national, and a Bulgarian driver. The trio faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant drug interception, Bulgarian border authorities recently seized 206 kilograms of cocaine from a van with Belgian plates, en route to Turkey. This marks one of the largest drug seizures at the Bulgarian border to date.

Discovered hidden within 179 sealed bags in five suitcases, the cocaine's estimated value is a staggering 20 million euros (around 22 million USD). The discovery was made during a routine vehicle inspection at the border, highlighting Bulgaria's role as a critical point on the Balkan drug-trafficking route.

The implicated individuals include a 40-year-old diplomat from the Democratic Republic of Congo, accredited in Belgium, a 54-year-old Belgian citizen, and a 43-year-old Bulgarian driver. Prosecutor Ivan Stoyanov stated they could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of drug trafficking. An investigation, in cooperation with other EU countries, has begun to trace the cocaine's origin and intended recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

