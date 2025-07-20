Historic Cocaine Seizure at Bulgarian Border: A Diplomat Involved

In a significant drug interception, Bulgarian border authorities recently seized 206 kilograms of cocaine from a van with Belgian plates, en route to Turkey. This marks one of the largest drug seizures at the Bulgarian border to date.

Discovered hidden within 179 sealed bags in five suitcases, the cocaine's estimated value is a staggering 20 million euros (around 22 million USD). The discovery was made during a routine vehicle inspection at the border, highlighting Bulgaria's role as a critical point on the Balkan drug-trafficking route.

The implicated individuals include a 40-year-old diplomat from the Democratic Republic of Congo, accredited in Belgium, a 54-year-old Belgian citizen, and a 43-year-old Bulgarian driver. Prosecutor Ivan Stoyanov stated they could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of drug trafficking. An investigation, in cooperation with other EU countries, has begun to trace the cocaine's origin and intended recipients.

