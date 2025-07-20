Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Amendment Act

Controversy surrounds the Waqf (Amendment) Act as Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of pandering to Muslim vote banks. The Act is under Supreme Court scrutiny, with the Modi government asserting its commitment to justice for all. The opposition labels it unconstitutional, sparking significant political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:56 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Amendment Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political battle, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has controversially accused opposition parties, specifically Congress, of treating Muslims as mere vote banks in their criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Rijiju defended the legislation by emphasizing the Modi government's mantra of 'appeasement to none, justice to all.'

As the Supreme Court delves into key aspects of the Waqf case, Rijiju refrained from making preemptive statements on the pending issues. Despite the contentions, he remained resolute in Parliament's legislative role over the Waqf Act, expressing confidence in its alignment with constitutional provisions.

The Act, championed by the BJP-led NDA, has faced stiff opposition from the INDIA bloc, which decries it as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the government contends that the Act promotes transparency and empowerment within the Muslim community, particularly benefiting women and marginalized groups.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025