Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf Amendment Act
Controversy surrounds the Waqf (Amendment) Act as Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of pandering to Muslim vote banks. The Act is under Supreme Court scrutiny, with the Modi government asserting its commitment to justice for all. The opposition labels it unconstitutional, sparking significant political debate.
In an escalating political battle, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has controversially accused opposition parties, specifically Congress, of treating Muslims as mere vote banks in their criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Rijiju defended the legislation by emphasizing the Modi government's mantra of 'appeasement to none, justice to all.'
As the Supreme Court delves into key aspects of the Waqf case, Rijiju refrained from making preemptive statements on the pending issues. Despite the contentions, he remained resolute in Parliament's legislative role over the Waqf Act, expressing confidence in its alignment with constitutional provisions.
The Act, championed by the BJP-led NDA, has faced stiff opposition from the INDIA bloc, which decries it as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the government contends that the Act promotes transparency and empowerment within the Muslim community, particularly benefiting women and marginalized groups.
