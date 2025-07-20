Syria's Clansman Clashes and Fragile Ceasefire: A Humanitarian Crisis
Syria's southern city of Sweida witnessed intense clashes between Druze militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin clans, resulting in hundreds of casualties. A US-mediated ceasefire led to the Bedouins withdrawing. However, tensions remain high as humanitarian aid attempts to reach displaced residents amid accusations and a backdrop of political uncertainty.
Syria's southern city of Sweida has seen a week of intense clashes between Druze militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin clans, resulting in hundreds of deaths, before a US-brokered ceasefire was reached, prompting the Bedouin withdrawal.
The fighting has left the province in disarray, with humanitarian aid now trickling in as severe shortages of essentials persist. Government and militia forces, initially involved in skirmishes, have since retreated amid renewed tensions.
As US envoy Tom Barrack urges a return to peace, the international community eyes Syria's fragile postwar transition nervously. The Druze community, once hopeful, now faces skepticism over promises of peaceful coexistence and political leadership.
