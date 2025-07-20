Left Menu

Syria's Clansman Clashes and Fragile Ceasefire: A Humanitarian Crisis

Syria's southern city of Sweida witnessed intense clashes between Druze militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin clans, resulting in hundreds of casualties. A US-mediated ceasefire led to the Bedouins withdrawing. However, tensions remain high as humanitarian aid attempts to reach displaced residents amid accusations and a backdrop of political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mazraa | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:18 IST
Syria's Clansman Clashes and Fragile Ceasefire: A Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's southern city of Sweida has seen a week of intense clashes between Druze militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin clans, resulting in hundreds of deaths, before a US-brokered ceasefire was reached, prompting the Bedouin withdrawal.

The fighting has left the province in disarray, with humanitarian aid now trickling in as severe shortages of essentials persist. Government and militia forces, initially involved in skirmishes, have since retreated amid renewed tensions.

As US envoy Tom Barrack urges a return to peace, the international community eyes Syria's fragile postwar transition nervously. The Druze community, once hopeful, now faces skepticism over promises of peaceful coexistence and political leadership.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025