Left Menu

Punjab Police Nab Terror Operatives Behind Patiala Grenade Attacks

The Punjab Police arrested three members of the Babbar Khalsa International for grenade attacks on police posts in Patiala and Haryana. They were operating under instructions from foreign BKI operatives and had plans for further attacks. An FIR has been registered as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:31 IST
Punjab Police Nab Terror Operatives Behind Patiala Grenade Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully detained three operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International, a notorious terrorist group, linked to grenade attacks on police posts in Punjab's Patiala and Haryana.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest, announcing the recovery of two hand grenades and two pistols from the suspects. These detentions were made following precise intelligence from Counter Intelligence Patiala and State Special Operation Cell Mohali.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the operatives acted on orders from BKI leaders abroad, aided by support from Pakistan-based handlers. An FIR has been lodged as further investigations commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025