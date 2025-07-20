Punjab Police Nab Terror Operatives Behind Patiala Grenade Attacks
The Punjab Police arrested three members of the Babbar Khalsa International for grenade attacks on police posts in Patiala and Haryana. They were operating under instructions from foreign BKI operatives and had plans for further attacks. An FIR has been registered as investigations continue.
The Punjab Police have successfully detained three operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International, a notorious terrorist group, linked to grenade attacks on police posts in Punjab's Patiala and Haryana.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest, announcing the recovery of two hand grenades and two pistols from the suspects. These detentions were made following precise intelligence from Counter Intelligence Patiala and State Special Operation Cell Mohali.
Preliminary inquiries suggest the operatives acted on orders from BKI leaders abroad, aided by support from Pakistan-based handlers. An FIR has been lodged as further investigations commence.
