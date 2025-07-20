Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Unraveling the Web of Corruption

The Andhra Pradesh Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam has turned the spotlight on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighting allegations of receiving monthly kickbacks averaging Rs 50-60 crore. The chargesheet submitted to a local court refrained from listing him as an accused, despite naming several other figures involved.

According to the document, Rajasekhar Reddy is accused of orchestrating the scam, manipulating excise policies, and establishing shell distilleries to facilitate kickbacks. The funds, totalling between Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore, were reportedly laundered for election support and purchasing luxury assets abroad.

As the probe intensifies, the Enforcement Directorate has stepped in with a money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, YSRCP members have condemned the recent arrests, attributing them to political vendetta orchestrated by current CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)