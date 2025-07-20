Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Unraveling the Web of Corruption
A chargesheet in the Andhra Pradesh Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam links former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to kickbacks of Rs 50-60 crore monthly. Allegations include excise policy manipulation and money laundering through shell companies. YSRCP leaders claim the arrests are politically driven.
The Andhra Pradesh Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam has turned the spotlight on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighting allegations of receiving monthly kickbacks averaging Rs 50-60 crore. The chargesheet submitted to a local court refrained from listing him as an accused, despite naming several other figures involved.
According to the document, Rajasekhar Reddy is accused of orchestrating the scam, manipulating excise policies, and establishing shell distilleries to facilitate kickbacks. The funds, totalling between Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore, were reportedly laundered for election support and purchasing luxury assets abroad.
As the probe intensifies, the Enforcement Directorate has stepped in with a money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, YSRCP members have condemned the recent arrests, attributing them to political vendetta orchestrated by current CM N Chandrababu Naidu.
