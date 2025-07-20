Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Unraveling the Web of Corruption

A chargesheet in the Andhra Pradesh Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam links former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to kickbacks of Rs 50-60 crore monthly. Allegations include excise policy manipulation and money laundering through shell companies. YSRCP leaders claim the arrests are politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Unraveling the Web of Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam has turned the spotlight on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighting allegations of receiving monthly kickbacks averaging Rs 50-60 crore. The chargesheet submitted to a local court refrained from listing him as an accused, despite naming several other figures involved.

According to the document, Rajasekhar Reddy is accused of orchestrating the scam, manipulating excise policies, and establishing shell distilleries to facilitate kickbacks. The funds, totalling between Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore, were reportedly laundered for election support and purchasing luxury assets abroad.

As the probe intensifies, the Enforcement Directorate has stepped in with a money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, YSRCP members have condemned the recent arrests, attributing them to political vendetta orchestrated by current CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025