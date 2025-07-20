Left Menu

Unraveling the Andhra Liquor Scam: Key Figures and Controversies

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a chargesheet in a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, implicating former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a recipient of kickbacks. However, he is not formally named as an accused. The case alleges manipulation of excise policies and laundering of funds through shell companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:13 IST
In a significant development surrounding the Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, Andhra Pradesh police have filed a chargesheet reporting that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was a beneficiary of substantial kickbacks, though not formally listed as an accused. The 305-page document was submitted but remains unchecked by the court for cognizance.

Allegations highlight the role of Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy as the mastermind, conducting operations to replace automated OFS with manual systems, and creating shell distilleries. Rajasekhar allegedly routed kickbacks to Jagan through associates, impacting excise policy for personal gain.

Authorities claim the proceeds were invested in assets both domestically and internationally. Following investigations, arrests, and a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, the federal probe focuses on policy manipulations during the YSRCP regime to control liquor sales.

