Justice Sought in Disturbing Assault Case Involving Two Youths

Two youths were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating a boy in a village. The boy's father reported that his son was taken by Nitin and Rohit, assaulted, and humiliated. Police have arrested the accused, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, police arrested two young men accused of sexually assaulting a minor boy in a local village. The alleged assault included severe physical abuse and humiliation.

The victim's father filed a complaint, stating that his 15-year-old son was forcibly taken by Nitin, 23, and Rohit, 24, who are from the same village. The incident reportedly occurred on the evening of July 18.

The police are actively pursuing the case, having already apprehended the suspects. Bazar Shukul police station's SHO, Abhinesh Kumar, confirmed the arrests as further steps in the investigation continue.

