Justice Sought in Disturbing Assault Case Involving Two Youths

In a shocking incident, police arrested two young men accused of sexually assaulting a minor boy in a local village. The alleged assault included severe physical abuse and humiliation.

The victim's father filed a complaint, stating that his 15-year-old son was forcibly taken by Nitin, 23, and Rohit, 24, who are from the same village. The incident reportedly occurred on the evening of July 18.

The police are actively pursuing the case, having already apprehended the suspects. Bazar Shukul police station's SHO, Abhinesh Kumar, confirmed the arrests as further steps in the investigation continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)