Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district successfully thwarted a robbery attempt on Sunday, leading to the arrest of three notorious criminals. Those arrested were found in possession of a country-made pistol, live cartridge, mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat revealed that a special team, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Sawaiya, was formed following credible intelligence received late Saturday night. The team acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects who plotted to burgle a house in Icha village.

Officer-in-Charge Chanchal Kumar spearheaded the operation that resulted in the capture of the criminals, one of whom is implicated in multiple serious crimes, including murder and extortion. All were subsequently sent to judicial custody, as confirmed by police sources.

