State Concerns Ignite Heated Discussion Ahead of Monsoon Parliament Session

At the all-party meeting convened on the eve of the Monsoon session, regional parties brought forward several state-specific issues, pressing for parliamentary discussions. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, pointing to incidents of violence against women and an assault on a municipal commissioner.

Highlighting a recent case of a 15-year-old girl set on fire, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra blamed the BJP-led government for the state's 'anarchy'. He also referenced a self-immolation case and other crimes, urging the Centre to address these concerns, despite law and order being a state subject.

Other regional parties, including the Telugu Desam Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and the AIADMK, demanded deliberations on diplomatic efforts, women reservation laws, river interlinking, and issues like drug abuse and corruption in Tamil Nadu. The need for adequate parliamentary time for these debates was emphasized.

