Trump's Potential China Visit: A Step Toward Trade Resolution?
U.S. President Donald Trump may visit China ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit or meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during the event in South Korea. Both nations are negotiating to resolve a tariff dispute impacting global trade. They aim to reach a trade agreement by August 12.
U.S. President Donald Trump might head to China before attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, potentially meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to the South China Morning Post on Sunday. This development emerges amid efforts by the U.S. and China to ease a tariff war that has disrupted international trade.
The discussions focus on concluding an escalating tariff battle that has affected global supply chains. A possible meeting between Trump and Xi in the region is under exploration, but details remain unconfirmed. The ongoing negotiations aim to reach a durable agreement before an August 12 deadline set by Trump.
During a recent high-level meeting in Malaysia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged China's interest in stabilizing trade relations and expressed hopes for a potential Trump-Xi meeting. As both countries strive for a stable economic footing, recent talks indicate a shared desire to avoid further trade tensions.
