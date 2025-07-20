Tragic Loss: Officer's Untimely Demise Highlights Stress in Service

A 55-year-old police sub-inspector named Kheerappa, stationed at Bantwal Rural Police Station, was found dead by suicide as a result of personal and financial stress, officials reported on Sunday.

Hailing from Karwar in the Uttara Kannada district, Kheerappa had been in his position for four months. He had expressed his distress to family members before taking the extreme step of hanging himself at his rented home in Bantwal.

After returning from night patrol on July 19, he became unreachable at the police station. Concerned colleagues who visited his residence discovered his body. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed, and further investigations are underway by the Bantwal Rural Police.

