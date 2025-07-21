Fiery Crash Sparks Alarm at San Jose Post Office
A suspect was arrested after a car crash into a San Jose postal office early Sunday caused significant fire damage. The incident, which occurred at a strip mall, involved no reported injuries, though 50 firefighters were deployed. Federal postal inspectors are leading the investigation.
In a dramatic turn of events early Sunday morning, a car crash into a post office in San Jose sparked a significant fire, drawing swift emergency response.
The crash took place around 3 am at a strip mall south of downtown. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though it took about 50 firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish the flames.
San Jose Police have apprehended a suspect, while federal postal inspectors now head the investigation as more details are eagerly awaited by the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
