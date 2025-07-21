Fiery Crash Sparks Alarm at San Jose Post Office

In a dramatic turn of events early Sunday morning, a car crash into a post office in San Jose sparked a significant fire, drawing swift emergency response.

The crash took place around 3 am at a strip mall south of downtown. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though it took about 50 firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish the flames.

San Jose Police have apprehended a suspect, while federal postal inspectors now head the investigation as more details are eagerly awaited by the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)