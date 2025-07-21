Left Menu

Religious Conversion Bust: Police Raid in Kachha Dube Ka Purwa

Eight individuals, including a woman, were arrested in Kachha Dube Ka Purwa village for their alleged involvement in illegal religious conversions. The arrests followed a police raid where religious materials and literature were discovered. The accused face charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:14 IST
In a significant operation, police arrested eight individuals, including a woman, on allegations of illegal religious conversions in the village of Kachha Dube Ka Purwa.

The action was taken after authorities received a tip-off, prompting a search that uncovered religious paraphernalia linked to conversion activities.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

