Religious Conversion Bust: Police Raid in Kachha Dube Ka Purwa

In a significant operation, police arrested eight individuals, including a woman, on allegations of illegal religious conversions in the village of Kachha Dube Ka Purwa.

The action was taken after authorities received a tip-off, prompting a search that uncovered religious paraphernalia linked to conversion activities.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.