Major Drug Bust Uncovered at Karipur International Airport

A significant drug bust unfolded at Karipur International Airport, resulting in the arrest of four individuals in possession of nearly one kilogram of MDMA, a potent illegal substance.

Authorities revealed that 25-year-old Surya, hailing from Pathanamthitta district, was detained shortly after arriving from Oman.

The police, responding to a tip-off, conducted a surprise check outside the airport on Sunday night and discovered the drugs concealed within food packets in Surya's luggage.

Three men, Ali Akbar (30), Muhammad Rafi (28), and Shafeer (32) – all from the same district, were also taken into custody as they awaited Surya's arrival.

Police suspect that the apprehended individuals may be connected to a larger drug trafficking network, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the involvement of additional parties.