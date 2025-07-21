Justice Demanded: Honor Killing Sparks Outrage in Pakistan
Pakistan has arrested 11 suspects following a viral video showing the alleged honor killing of a couple in Balochistan province. The murders, reportedly sanctioned by a local tribal council, have triggered public outcry. Authorities are prosecuting the suspects while human rights groups highlight ongoing issues of such killings in Pakistan.
In a startling development, Pakistan has apprehended 11 individuals after a shocking video circulated on social media showing the suspected honor killing of a couple. The incident, which took place in Balochistan, allegedly involved family members unhappy with the couple's decision to marry against their wishes.
According to officials, the couple was executed on the orders of a local tribal council last month. The provincial chief minister, Sarfraz Bugti, confirmed the arrests, and a case has been registered against the accused. This comes amidst growing criticism from human rights organizations and renewed demands for justice.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported 405 similar cases in 2024 alone, underscoring the urgent need to address and eradicate honor killings. As legal proceedings unfold, the nation continues to grapple with the traditional customs that often lead to these tragic events.
ALSO READ
Tripura Court Delivers Justice in Three-Year-Old Molestation Case
Champion of Justice: The Legacy of V R Krishna Iyer
Outrage in Ludhiana: Brutal Assault on Young Dalit Man Sparks Demands for Justice
Legacy of Justice V R Krishna Iyer: A Crusader for Human Rights and Social Justice
Clash in Kaliganj: Justice for Tamanna Khatoon