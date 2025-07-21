Justice Demanded: Honor Killing Sparks Outrage in Pakistan

In a startling development, Pakistan has apprehended 11 individuals after a shocking video circulated on social media showing the suspected honor killing of a couple. The incident, which took place in Balochistan, allegedly involved family members unhappy with the couple's decision to marry against their wishes.

According to officials, the couple was executed on the orders of a local tribal council last month. The provincial chief minister, Sarfraz Bugti, confirmed the arrests, and a case has been registered against the accused. This comes amidst growing criticism from human rights organizations and renewed demands for justice.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported 405 similar cases in 2024 alone, underscoring the urgent need to address and eradicate honor killings. As legal proceedings unfold, the nation continues to grapple with the traditional customs that often lead to these tragic events.