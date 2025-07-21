Justice Vipul M Pancholi Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Patna High Court
Justice Vipul M Pancholi has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Born in Ahmedabad, he has a robust legal background with significant experience in Gujarat. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Bihar.
Justice Vipul M Pancholi has officially assumed his new role as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. This significant event took place on Monday at the esteemed Raj Bhavan.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who administered the oath to Justice Pancholi, marking the beginning of his tenure.
Born on October 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, Justice Pancholi has an extensive legal career. Notably, he practiced at the Gujarat High Court and served in key legal positions for several years. He also contributed to legal education as a visiting faculty member at Sir L A Shah College for over two decades.
