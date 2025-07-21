Left Menu

NSUI Odisha President Arrested in Alleged Rape Case

Udit Pradhan, the Odisha NSUI president, was arrested on charges of raping a 19-year-old student at a hotel. The incident, reported on March 18, was initially unreported until the victim overcame fears and lodged a complaint. NSUI suspended Pradhan, stressing a zero-tolerance stance against gender injustice.

In a shocking development, Udit Pradhan, the Odisha unit president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), faces severe allegations after being arrested for reportedly raping a 19-year-old woman at a hotel. The police unveiled this information on Monday, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The alleged crime occurred on March 18 but surfaced only on Sunday when the aggrieved student filed a complaint at the Mancheswar Police Station. According to her statement, Pradhan allegedly spiked her drinks and committed the assault, a report corroborated by senior police officials.

In response to the accusation, NSUI's national leader, Varun Choudhary, promptly suspended Pradhan and reiterated the organization's zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based misconduct. A fact-finding team has been assembled by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee to investigate further and report back swiftly.

