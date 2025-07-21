Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Mumbai Train Blast Accused Acquitted After 19 Years

The Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, citing lack of evidence. Advocates praised the judgment as a win for justice after 19 years of wrongful imprisonment. The decision highlights issues of bias in terror investigations and showcases the court's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:32 IST
Justice Prevails: Mumbai Train Blast Accused Acquitted After 19 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court bench, consisting of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak, acquitted all 12 individuals accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. The bench quashed their earlier convictions, citing a lack of conclusive evidence presented by the prosecution, which failed to establish the means or motive behind the crime.

Advocate Yug Chaudhary, representing the accused, hailed the verdict as a significant moment for the judiciary and humanity, emphasizing that the acquittal of the accused—who spent nearly two decades in incarceration—restores faith in the justice system. His colleague, Senior Advocate S Murlidhar, criticized the investigative proceedings, alleging a pattern of communal bias.

The court's decision follows years of unaddressed appeals and comes before a special bench formed in response to a plea by death row inmate Ehtesham Siddiqui. The verdict set aside the 2015 special court ruling that initially sentenced five accused to death and the remaining seven to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

