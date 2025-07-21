Left Menu

Odisha CID Busts Fake Hotel Website Scam

The Criminal Investigation Department of Odisha Police has apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan for operating a fraudulent hotel website misleading tourists in Puri. The operation follows previous arrests and is part of a larger crackdown on this scam. Authorities urge caution when booking accommodations online.

Updated: 21-07-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police arrested two men from Rajasthan for creating a fraudulent website posing as a hotel, aimed at scamming tourists in Puri, officials revealed.

Those detained have been named as Aamir Khan, 24, and Yusuf, 27. An additional suspect, Anshuman Sharma, was earlier apprehended in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the CID disclosed in a statement on Monday.

The apprehensions stem from a registered case following a complaint by the chief administrator of Jagannath Temple, Puri. The perpetrators crafted a fake website and shared a mobile contact for luring individuals into the scam. They deceitfully assured hotel accommodations and provided mule bank accounts for fund transfers. Unknown to the hotel, several grievances accumulated, the CID indicated.

The men were presented in Govindgarh court in Rajasthan, and after securing transit remand, were transferred to Odisha and processed in the appropriate court, the statement affirmed.

The CID advised the public to exercise caution with online hotel bookings, emphasizing the necessity to confirm the legitimacy of such websites to avert cyber fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

