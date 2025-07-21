Syrian Evacuation Amid Sectarian Clashes in Sweida

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, the Syrian government initiated the evacuation of Bedouin families trapped in the conflict-ridden city of Sweida on Monday. The evacuation comes after more than a week of clashes between Druze militiamen and Bedouin fighters, which have resulted in hundreds of casualties and exacerbated Syria's fragile postwar landscape.

The violence erupted as militias from the Druze religious minority clashed with Sunni Muslim clans, leading to targeted sectarian attacks and retaliatory violence. The UN International Organisation for Migration reported that around 128,571 people had been displaced due to the hostilities, which began with a string of kidnappings and assaults.

Syrian state media announced the government's coordination efforts to bring buses into Sweida city to transport 1,500 Bedouins to safety. Interior Minister Ahmad al-Dalati emphasized the importance of maintaining security around Sweida to ensure paths toward reconciliation and stability. Meanwhile, British-based monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted obligations for Bedouin fighters to release Druze captives and depart the province as part of peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)