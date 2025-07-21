Left Menu

Syrian Evacuation Amid Sectarian Clashes in Sweida

The Syrian government has begun evacuating Bedouin families from Sweida as clashes between Druze and Bedouin factions caused mass displacement. A ceasefire is in progress as authorities attempt reconciliation. The situation has drawn international attention, with Israel conducting airstrikes and Syrian leaders negotiating to end hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Busraal-Harir | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:40 IST
Syrian Evacuation Amid Sectarian Clashes in Sweida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, the Syrian government initiated the evacuation of Bedouin families trapped in the conflict-ridden city of Sweida on Monday. The evacuation comes after more than a week of clashes between Druze militiamen and Bedouin fighters, which have resulted in hundreds of casualties and exacerbated Syria's fragile postwar landscape.

The violence erupted as militias from the Druze religious minority clashed with Sunni Muslim clans, leading to targeted sectarian attacks and retaliatory violence. The UN International Organisation for Migration reported that around 128,571 people had been displaced due to the hostilities, which began with a string of kidnappings and assaults.

Syrian state media announced the government's coordination efforts to bring buses into Sweida city to transport 1,500 Bedouins to safety. Interior Minister Ahmad al-Dalati emphasized the importance of maintaining security around Sweida to ensure paths toward reconciliation and stability. Meanwhile, British-based monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted obligations for Bedouin fighters to release Druze captives and depart the province as part of peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025