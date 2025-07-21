University Professor's Murder Unveils International Suspects
Five individuals, including the ex-wife of a professor, have been charged in connection with his murder in Athens, Greece. The suspects, from various nationalities, face allegations including moral complicity and assisting the perpetrator. Investigations continue as authorities decide on pre-trial custody.
In a high-profile murder case, five individuals appeared in a Greek court, accused of involvement in the slaying of a University of California professor. The incident, which took place in Athens, has captured international attention due to the varied nationalities of the suspects.
The professor was shot on July 4 in Agia Paraskevi, and police investigations revealed that some suspects fled the scene in a luxury car. The accused include his ex-wife, who denies any role in the murder. Authorities arrested her, along with her current partner and other individuals, based on arrest warrants.
The main accused has confessed, while the ex-wife faces moral complicity charges. As search continues for the murder weapon, a prosecutor will determine if the suspects will remain in custody pending the trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
