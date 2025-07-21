Left Menu

University Professor's Murder Unveils International Suspects

Five individuals, including the ex-wife of a professor, have been charged in connection with his murder in Athens, Greece. The suspects, from various nationalities, face allegations including moral complicity and assisting the perpetrator. Investigations continue as authorities decide on pre-trial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:04 IST
University Professor's Murder Unveils International Suspects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a high-profile murder case, five individuals appeared in a Greek court, accused of involvement in the slaying of a University of California professor. The incident, which took place in Athens, has captured international attention due to the varied nationalities of the suspects.

The professor was shot on July 4 in Agia Paraskevi, and police investigations revealed that some suspects fled the scene in a luxury car. The accused include his ex-wife, who denies any role in the murder. Authorities arrested her, along with her current partner and other individuals, based on arrest warrants.

The main accused has confessed, while the ex-wife faces moral complicity charges. As search continues for the murder weapon, a prosecutor will determine if the suspects will remain in custody pending the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025