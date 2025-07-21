University Professor's Murder Unveils International Suspects

In a high-profile murder case, five individuals appeared in a Greek court, accused of involvement in the slaying of a University of California professor. The incident, which took place in Athens, has captured international attention due to the varied nationalities of the suspects.

The professor was shot on July 4 in Agia Paraskevi, and police investigations revealed that some suspects fled the scene in a luxury car. The accused include his ex-wife, who denies any role in the murder. Authorities arrested her, along with her current partner and other individuals, based on arrest warrants.

The main accused has confessed, while the ex-wife faces moral complicity charges. As search continues for the murder weapon, a prosecutor will determine if the suspects will remain in custody pending the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)