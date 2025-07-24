Police Officials Suspended Over Liquor Smuggling Oversight

In a crackdown on lapses within the police force, three officials have been suspended for their inadequate handling of a liquor smuggling case. The action underscores the commitment to accountability and adherence to protocol, as authorities aim to maintain integrity in law enforcement operations.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh revealed that the incident unfolded when Korantadih police detained two suspected liquor smugglers. The suspects were apprehended with six sacks of English liquor while traveling on a motorcycle.

However, only one of the smugglers was jailed, and the vehicle involved was not confiscated. This oversight prompted an investigation, resulting in the suspension of Ganesh Pandey, the Korantadih outpost in-charge, alongside Head Constable Danpat Ram, and Constable Praveen Kumar.