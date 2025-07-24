Left Menu

Police Officials Suspended Over Liquor Smuggling Oversight

Three police officials were suspended for neglect in handling a liquor smuggling case. Two smugglers were detained, but only one was imprisoned, and the involved motorcycle was not seized. An investigation led to the suspension of an outpost in-charge and two constables following the incident.

In a crackdown on lapses within the police force, three officials have been suspended for their inadequate handling of a liquor smuggling case. The action underscores the commitment to accountability and adherence to protocol, as authorities aim to maintain integrity in law enforcement operations.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh revealed that the incident unfolded when Korantadih police detained two suspected liquor smugglers. The suspects were apprehended with six sacks of English liquor while traveling on a motorcycle.

However, only one of the smugglers was jailed, and the vehicle involved was not confiscated. This oversight prompted an investigation, resulting in the suspension of Ganesh Pandey, the Korantadih outpost in-charge, alongside Head Constable Danpat Ram, and Constable Praveen Kumar.

