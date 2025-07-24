Left Menu

U.S. Military Cloud Contract Controversy: Lawmaker Questions Microsoft’s China Ties

A U.S. lawmaker has questioned the Defense Department over a cloud computing contract with Microsoft, which involved Chinese engineers. Concerns arose after a ProPublica report revealed cybersecurity risks. Senator Tom Cotton seeks detailed information and audit results to assess potential security threats.

Amid rising cybersecurity concerns, a U.S. lawmaker is pressing the Department of Defense for clarity on its cloud computing contract with Microsoft, which reportedly involved Chinese engineers.

According to a ProPublica investigation, Microsoft admitted last week to discontinuing the use of China-based engineers for technical support to the U.S. military, citing insufficient supervision from U.S. 'digital escorts'.

In response, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton demanded detailed disclosures from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, including any security incidents or audit results related to the contract, due to growing apprehensions over Chinese threats.

