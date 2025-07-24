New Ceasefire Proposal Stirs Hope Amidst Gaza Crisis
Israel and Hamas are reviewing new ceasefire terms to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Both parties face international pressure, amidst worsening conditions and rising deaths. Crucial negotiations continue, focusing on troop withdrawals and aid delivery, with significant mediations led by the U.S. and other international bodies.
Israel is considering a revised proposal from Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Although the contents of the proposal remain undisclosed, there is potential for progress, as previous proposals were dismissed as inadequate by mediators. The ongoing negotiations are under intense scrutiny, with humanitarian conditions in Gaza reaching critical levels.
The conflict, which has been intensifying over the past two years, has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and widespread devastation. With pressure mounting from international bodies, there's heightened urgency to reach an agreement. The humanitarian crisis is worsening, with acute hunger in Gaza and children succumbing to malnutrition, underscoring the dire need for a resolution.
Efforts by Washington for a 60-day ceasefire focus on exchanging hostages held in Gaza for prisoners in Israel, coupled with ensuring sustained aid flows. However, challenges remain, with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza and disagreements over troop withdrawals and supervision of aid distribution. Mediators and officials remain engaged in intense discussions to bridge gaps in the peace process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- hostages
- Netanyahu
- aid
- negotiations
- conflict
- international pressure
ALSO READ
Naidu Enforces Deadline to Propel Amaravati's Rapid Development
Netanyahu and Trump Negotiate Middle East Ceasefire in Third US Visit
Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Strategies on Gaza Hostages and Iran
IDB and BRDE Finalize $65M Debt Conversions to Aid Brazilian SMEs and Resilience
ED raids in Punjab, Haryana as part of probe into 'donkey route' case linked to illegal Indian immigrants deported by US: Officials.