Telangana's Surge for Social Justice: A New Era in OBC Reservations
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Congress leaders to discuss the state's new initiative for social justice, which includes recommending 42% OBC reservation. This movement, termed Social Justice 2.0, aims to empower marginalized communities, addressing issues like vacant reserved posts and urging a nationwide caste census.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently engaged in significant discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi about the state's pioneering movement for social justice, which includes a proposal for 42% OBC reservation.
Joined by notable figures such as Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramala and Telangana Congress chief Bomma Maheshkumar Goud, the meeting highlighted the Congress party's commitment to enhancing the rights and representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Communities.
Kharge emphasized the urgency of Social Justice 2.0, a drive to amplify the voices of marginalized communities across crucial sectors. Inequities in representation continue to plague institutions, with a notable backlog in filling reserved posts. The Telangana initiative, backed by a comprehensive socio-economic survey, could serve as a model for the entire country.
