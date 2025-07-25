In a bid to strengthen trade relations, China's foreign ministry has urged the European Union to ease restrictions on the export of high-tech products to the country.

Speaking at a routine press briefing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun commented on assertions that China is experiencing industrial overcapacity, calling it a 'one-sided understanding' colored by protectionist motives.

Jiakun emphasized that China is committed to purchasing more marketable, high-quality goods from Europe, underscoring the importance of collaboration over trade barriers.

