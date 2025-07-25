China Calls for Eased EU Tech Export Restrictions
China's foreign ministry urged the EU to relax high-tech export restrictions, countering claims of China's overcapacity as a 'one-sided understanding' of supply and demand. The ministry reaffirmed China's commitment to importing more high-quality products from the bloc, emphasizing cooperation over protectionism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST
- Country:
- China
In a bid to strengthen trade relations, China's foreign ministry has urged the European Union to ease restrictions on the export of high-tech products to the country.
Speaking at a routine press briefing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun commented on assertions that China is experiencing industrial overcapacity, calling it a 'one-sided understanding' colored by protectionist motives.
Jiakun emphasized that China is committed to purchasing more marketable, high-quality goods from Europe, underscoring the importance of collaboration over trade barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- EU
- high-tech
- exports
- overcapacity
- foreign ministry
- trade
- restrictions
- Guo Jiakun
- globalization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions: U.S. Imposes New Tariffs on Brazil Amid Political Clash
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead
Currency Diplomacy: Japan's Strategic Balancing Act Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Nvidia's $4 Trillion Milestone Sparks Asian Stock Gains Amid Trade Tensions
Trump's Tariffs: A New Chapter in Global Trade Tensions