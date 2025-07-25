Left Menu

China Calls for Eased EU Tech Export Restrictions

China's foreign ministry urged the EU to relax high-tech export restrictions, countering claims of China's overcapacity as a 'one-sided understanding' of supply and demand. The ministry reaffirmed China's commitment to importing more high-quality products from the bloc, emphasizing cooperation over protectionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST
China Calls for Eased EU Tech Export Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to strengthen trade relations, China's foreign ministry has urged the European Union to ease restrictions on the export of high-tech products to the country.

Speaking at a routine press briefing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun commented on assertions that China is experiencing industrial overcapacity, calling it a 'one-sided understanding' colored by protectionist motives.

Jiakun emphasized that China is committed to purchasing more marketable, high-quality goods from Europe, underscoring the importance of collaboration over trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025