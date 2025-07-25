Philippine Supreme Court Quashes Impeachment Complaint Against Sara Duterte

The Philippine Supreme Court, on Friday, nullified the impeachment complaint filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. This development was announced by the court's spokesperson.

The court's decision emphasized that the complaint contravened a constitutional safeguard which protects officials from facing multiple complaints simultaneously for the same alleged misconduct.

This ruling not only exonerates Vice President Duterte but also reaffirms the judiciary's commitment to upholding constitutional protections for public officials. The decision may shape future protocols surrounding impeachment processes in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)