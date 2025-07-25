Left Menu

Philippine Supreme Court Quashes Impeachment Complaint Against Sara Duterte

The Philippine Supreme Court has nullified the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. The ruling highlighted that the complaint breached a constitutional safeguard preventing multiple complaints against the same official. This action underscores judicial adherence to constitutional principles and protections for those in high office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine Supreme Court, on Friday, nullified the impeachment complaint filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. This development was announced by the court's spokesperson.

The court's decision emphasized that the complaint contravened a constitutional safeguard which protects officials from facing multiple complaints simultaneously for the same alleged misconduct.

This ruling not only exonerates Vice President Duterte but also reaffirms the judiciary's commitment to upholding constitutional protections for public officials. The decision may shape future protocols surrounding impeachment processes in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

