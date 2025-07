Britain and Australia Reinforce AUKUS Commitment amid Strategic Talks

On Friday, Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey reaffirmed an unwavering commitment to Australia as both nations conducted high-level talks in Sydney. These discussions, involving Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centered on fortifying the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership and strengthening trade ties.

The United States is currently reviewing the AUKUS arrangement, urging Australia to bolster defence spending in response to China's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific. A forthcoming treaty on submarine production, considered Australia's most significant pact since 1901, promises long-term strategic benefits.

The treaty is set to enhance UK's exports, boost defence sectors, and create significant employment opportunities. Defence ties between the UK and Australia are deepening, according to Healey, as they address emerging threats. Concurrently, the extensive multinational Talisman Sabre exercises underscore a shared commitment to regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)