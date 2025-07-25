Left Menu

Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: Renewed Hopes Amidst Rising Tensions

Ceasefire talks are set to resume in Gaza after a pause initiated by Israel. Disagreements over Hamas' intentions have surfaced, with both Israeli and U.S. delegations pulled back for consultations. While both sides face international pressure to finalize a deal, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:30 IST
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: Renewed Hopes Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ceasefire negotiations in Gaza are scheduled to resume as Israeli and Hamas factions continue to clash over terms. The talks, facilitated by Egypt, were paused for consultations after accusations from both sides emerged.

The Israeli delegation withdrew following directives from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the U.S., a staunch Israeli ally, also temporarily recalled its representatives. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff criticized Hamas for allegedly not bargaining in good faith.

Despite criticism, Hamas expressed surprise at the remarks, claiming their openness to compromise has been acknowledged by mediators. Pressures from both domestic and international fronts are mounting, with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaching a critical juncture, highlighting an urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025