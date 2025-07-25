Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: Renewed Hopes Amidst Rising Tensions
Ceasefire talks are set to resume in Gaza after a pause initiated by Israel. Disagreements over Hamas' intentions have surfaced, with both Israeli and U.S. delegations pulled back for consultations. While both sides face international pressure to finalize a deal, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.
Ceasefire negotiations in Gaza are scheduled to resume as Israeli and Hamas factions continue to clash over terms. The talks, facilitated by Egypt, were paused for consultations after accusations from both sides emerged.
The Israeli delegation withdrew following directives from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the U.S., a staunch Israeli ally, also temporarily recalled its representatives. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff criticized Hamas for allegedly not bargaining in good faith.
Despite criticism, Hamas expressed surprise at the remarks, claiming their openness to compromise has been acknowledged by mediators. Pressures from both domestic and international fronts are mounting, with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaching a critical juncture, highlighting an urgent need for resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
