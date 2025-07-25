Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Impeachment Against Philippine VP Sara Duterte

The Supreme Court of the Philippines struck down an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, declaring it unconstitutional. The decision, which supports Duterte's political future, comes amid controversy and accusations of misuse of public funds and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:41 IST
In a significant legal victory for Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, the Supreme Court on Friday declared an impeachment complaint against her as unconstitutional. The impeachment, backed by the lower house of Congress in February, alleged misuse of funds and threats to high-profile officials.

The ruling, though not absolving Duterte, is expected to bolster her 2028 presidential ambitions amidst claims of the complaint being politically driven amid tensions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Duterte's defense team praised the court's decision for safeguarding the rule of law and curbing impeachment abuse.

The court's unanimous decision cited a constitutional breach by Congress, which submitted its fourth impeachment complaint within a year. The Senate's potential tribunal was thus invalid. Duterte's legal team remains prepared to confront any future charges post-ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

