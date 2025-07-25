Philippine Vice President's Legal Triumph: Supreme Court Overrules Impeachment
The Philippine Supreme Court declared the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional, citing a breach of the annual impeachment limit. With this ruling, Duterte's political prospects for the 2028 presidency remain intact, despite accusations of misconduct and misuse of funds. The court stated that further complaints may be pursued later.
On Friday, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte achieved a significant legal victory when the Supreme Court ruled against her impeachment, deeming the complaint unconstitutional.
The lower house had previously impeached her for alleged misuse of public funds and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and others. However, the court highlighted that Congress had breached constitutional rules by filing multiple complaints within a year.
This decision appears to bolster Duterte's political aspirations, with her legal team emphasizing the ruling's defense of the rule of law. The court's decision leaves open the possibility for new accusations after the current complaint ban ends.
