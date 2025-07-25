Patriot Missile Systems: A Crucial Boost for Ukraine's Defense

Ukraine's defense efforts receive a significant boost as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirms the acquisition of three Patriot missile defense systems, with negotiations underway for seven more. Germany and Norway have pledged their support, while discussions continue with Dutch partners.

As Russia escalates its aerial attacks, Ukraine adapts by utilizing drone interceptors and launching domestic production of interceptors—a move set to cost $6 billion. President Zelenskiy highlighted the financial challenges, citing a $40 billion budget gap for next year, with an additional $25 billion required for producing critical defense systems.

Despite Russian forces boasting numerical superiority along the eastern frontline, Zelenskiy expressed determination, emphasizing ongoing negotiations with Europe to secure funding not only for weapons but also for the salaries of Ukrainian military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)