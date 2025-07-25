Left Menu

Philippine Supreme Court Halts Impeachment Case Against Vice President

The Philippine Supreme Court halted an impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte due to constitutional violations by the House of Representatives. The court ruled that only one impeachment case per year can be processed. Allegations include her assassination threat against the president and various other high crimes.

Updated: 25-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte violated the constitution and consequently blocked her trial. This decision emerged as the House of Representatives improperly filed multiple impeachment cases within a year, said court spokesperson Camille Ting.

Vice President Duterte faced impeachment over serious allegations including a threat to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his relatives, and her involvement in several criminal activities. The court emphasized its role in enforcing legality, stating, "Ours is to ensure that politics are framed within the rule of just law."

The impeachment case follows Duterte's resignation from a Cabinet post amid accusations of corruption and weak leadership, which strained her political alliance with Marcos. Although Duterte claimed her threatening remarks were misinterpreted and later clarified them, the controversy led to increased national security concerns and sparked protests demanding her trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

