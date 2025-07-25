Philippine Supreme Court Halts Impeachment Case Against Vice President

The Philippine Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte violated the constitution and consequently blocked her trial. This decision emerged as the House of Representatives improperly filed multiple impeachment cases within a year, said court spokesperson Camille Ting.

Vice President Duterte faced impeachment over serious allegations including a threat to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his relatives, and her involvement in several criminal activities. The court emphasized its role in enforcing legality, stating, "Ours is to ensure that politics are framed within the rule of just law."

The impeachment case follows Duterte's resignation from a Cabinet post amid accusations of corruption and weak leadership, which strained her political alliance with Marcos. Although Duterte claimed her threatening remarks were misinterpreted and later clarified them, the controversy led to increased national security concerns and sparked protests demanding her trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)