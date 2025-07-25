Karnataka's SIT Investigates Dharmasthala Allegations
The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate serious accusations against individuals within the jurisdiction of Dharmasthala police station. The SIT will explore allegations of illegal detention, torture, and extortion involving police personnel. The case has attracted significant public and media attention, prompting swift government action.
The Karnataka government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has commenced its operations from Belthangady to delve into alleged criminal activities within the Dharmasthala police's purview, officials confirmed on Friday.
This formation arose from a complaint to state DGP from a Dharmasthala resident, alleging serious offenses such as illegal detention, custodial torture, and extortion involving police officers and others.
To protect the complainant and ensure thorough probing, the SIT set up base in Belthangady. Sources reveal that preliminary inquiries have started, with the team set to record witness statements shortly.
This case sparked public interest after the complainant's plea circulated in media and online, prompting swift establishment of the SIT by the Home Department.
The complainant, alleging unlawful confinement and financial coercion, demands family protection and impartial investigation, citing collusion between police and local elites.
SIT officers maintain tight secrecy on their operations, with state-level monitoring poised for any major revelations.
Senior officials assure that the SIT will pursue a detailed and equitable investigation, with plans to present their findings to the government within the designated timeline.
