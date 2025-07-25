Supreme Court Revises Conviction Sentence in Landmark POCSO Case
The Supreme Court upheld a man's conviction in a 2019 sexual assault case involving a minor but revised his sentence from life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life to a conventional life term. The Court based its decision on the non-retroactive nature of the newly amended POCSO Act.
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a man's conviction for sexually assaulting a minor but revised his life sentence. Initially sentenced for the remainder of his natural life under the amended POCSO Act, his sentence was adjusted to a conventional life term due to non-retroactive legal principles.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the amended Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which prescribes harsher penalties for such offences, was not in effect when the crime occurred in 2019. The original law dictated a maximum of life imprisonment under conventional terms, not an extended life sentence.
This decision comes in response to an appeal against a Chhattisgarh High Court order that confirmed a trial court's stringent interpretation of the amended law. The Supreme Court's verdict underscores the necessity to adhere to constitutional safeguards against retroactive legal consequences.
