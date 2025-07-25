Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Family Accusations vs. Suspected Suicide in Haridwar

A man named Sunny sustained severe burn injuries in Haridwar. His family accuses his wife and in-laws of assault and arson, but police suspect a suicide attempt. While tensions rise, an investigation is underway to unravel the truth. Sunny is currently receiving treatment in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:47 IST
A 25-year-old man, Sunny, is at the center of a harrowing incident in Haridwar. His family alleges that he was assaulted and set ablaze by his wife and in-laws, while the police suspect a suicide attempt.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when Sunny was traveling to Haridwar on his motorcycle. He was reportedly intercepted near Garhi Kangran village by several individuals who, according to the complaint filed by Sunny's family, assaulted him and later set him ablaze using petrol.

Currently being treated for severe burn injuries in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, Sunny's case remains under investigation. Station House Officer Bachchu Singh mentioned that the incident appeared 'suspicious.' Preliminary findings suggest Sunny attempted to bring his wife home, but distraught by her refusal, he allegedly set himself on fire. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the true sequence of events.

