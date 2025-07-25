Tragic Blaze: Family Accusations vs. Suspected Suicide in Haridwar

A 25-year-old man, Sunny, is at the center of a harrowing incident in Haridwar. His family alleges that he was assaulted and set ablaze by his wife and in-laws, while the police suspect a suicide attempt.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when Sunny was traveling to Haridwar on his motorcycle. He was reportedly intercepted near Garhi Kangran village by several individuals who, according to the complaint filed by Sunny's family, assaulted him and later set him ablaze using petrol.

Currently being treated for severe burn injuries in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, Sunny's case remains under investigation. Station House Officer Bachchu Singh mentioned that the incident appeared 'suspicious.' Preliminary findings suggest Sunny attempted to bring his wife home, but distraught by her refusal, he allegedly set himself on fire. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the true sequence of events.

