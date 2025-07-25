Left Menu

Revamp of National Committee on Dam Safety: A Three-Year Mandate

The Centre has reconstituted the National Committee on Dam Safety under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, for a three-year term. The committee, chaired by the head of the central water commission, involves representatives from various governmental bodies and states, as well as independent experts, to guide dam safety policies nationwide.

The National Committee on Dam Safety has been reconstituted by the Centre, with its mandate lasting three years from notification. According to a governmental release, the revamped body will guide the policies and practices related to dam safety as stipulated under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, notified on July 22.

Chaired by the chairman of the Central Water Commission, the committee includes representatives from the National Dam Safety Authority, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Environment, Geological Survey of India, India Meteorological Department, and Indian Space Research Organisation, among others, reflecting its comprehensive approach.

Additionally, seven states—Karnataka, Punjab, Assam, Mizoram, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh—will be represented by senior engineering officials. The panel also features independent experts like S K Sibal, Vivek P Kapadia, and Georges Darbre, who bring valuable insights from their extensive backgrounds in dam safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

