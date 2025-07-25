Left Menu

Odisha Police arrest two brothers for raping, attempting to bury pregnant teen

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:25 IST
Odisha Police arrest two brothers for raping, attempting to bury pregnant teen
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police has arrested two brothers for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl for over a year and attempting to bury her alive after she became pregnant in Jagatsinghpur, an official said on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor's father at Kujang police station, the brothers — Bhagyadhar (60) and Panchanan Das (58) — had subjected the minor to repeated physical assault for over a year, and she is now seven months pregnant.

The accused brothers work at a mutt (ashram) that the minor frequently visited, the official added.

In the complaint, the survivor's father also claimed that although he initially reported the matter to a local panchayat functionary, the official offered him money to suppress the incident and even threatened him against reporting it to police.

According to police, a case was registered against the two brothers and one more person under sections of rape and POCSO Act.

While the brothers were arrested on Thursday, the third accused is absconding, Tirtol SDPO Chinmay Raut said.

The incident came to light barely four days after the gangrape of an 18-year-old woman in Jagatsinghpur district.

The victim, currently under treatment at the district headquarters hospital, is in critical condition, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025