Youth killed in cross-firing in Jammu; Gujjar community stages protest seeking justice

The Gujjar community on Friday held protests against the killing of a youth in cross-firing when the police were chasing drug peddlers here.

A case was registered following a meeting of the tribal committee with the police here. The committee members, the administration and the police have announced a compensation of Rs 35 lakh and a job to the next of kin of the deceased.

A police spokesperson said that a small police team was chasing suspected drug peddlers. As per preliminary reports, the party was fired upon in the general area of Mandal under Police Station Satwari on Thursday evening.

"In the cross-firing, one unknown person got injured and was shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu," he said. Later, the youth succumbed to his injuries.

Scores of tribals on Friday staged protests at the deceased youth's, in which senior tribal leaders also participated. They raised slogans seeking justice and claimed that he was innocent and was not involved in drug peddling.

Talking to reporters, Gujjar leader Guftar Choudhary, who was a member of a ten-member committee set up by the community, said that they held talks with top police officers. "We met the officials, including the IG. An FIR has been registered by name for a probe into the matter. The administration and police have announced a job and compensation for the family," he said.

He said their aim is to ensure that the youth, who was killed in a fake encounter, gets a clean chit and is proven innocent. "We took to the streets to protest this injustice. We want the case, after the registration of the FIR, to be taken to its logical conclusion." He said the police are very professional. "This is not Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, where such things happen — this is Jammu and Kashmir. Branding any community with drug trafficking is wrong. We will not tolerate it," he added.

He confirmed that the administration has announced Rs 35 lakh in compensation. "They have announced a job for the next of kin of the deceased and also said the compensation would be provided by August 15," he said.

Another Gujjar leader, Talib Hussain, said that the youth was not involved in drug peddling at all. "He was innocent and had no FIR lodged against him in any police station. How can the police dub him a drug peddler?" he said.

