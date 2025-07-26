Left Menu

Man held with firearm and bullets at Nagpur airport

He was taken to the police station and arrested under provisions of the Arms Act, the police official added.Further investigation is underway to understand Porams motive and how he managed to bring the firearm to the airport despite strict security rules, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-07-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 08:32 IST
Man held with firearm and bullets at Nagpur airport
  • Country:
  • India

In a major security lapse at the Nagpur international airport, a man allegedly managed to carry a country-made pistol and bullets in his luggage, leading to his arrest, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anil Shrikrishna Porad, is the president of the Tribal Cell of a political party. He is a resident of Yavatmal in eastern Maharashtra, a police official said.

Porad reached the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport to board a flight to Delhi around 9 pm on Friday.

"During scanning of his luggage, CISF personnel spotted a suspicious object. When they opened the bag, they found a desi katta (country-made firearm) and two live bullets inside," the official said.

Airport authorities immediately alerted the Sonegaon police station, and a team of police personnel was dispatched to the scene.

"During questioning by police, Poram failed to explain why he was carrying a firearm. He was taken to the police station and arrested under provisions of the Arms Act," the police official added.

Further investigation is underway to understand Poram's motive and how he managed to bring the firearm to the airport despite strict security rules, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025