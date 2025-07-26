Left Menu

Himanta pays tributes to soldiers who gave their lives during Kargil war

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 12:00 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war.

He said the victory had affirmed the country's commitment to protect its borders.

"On #KargilVijayDiwas, we remember the courage and sacrifice of our brave forces who fought against the enemy on the icy heights and dealt them a body blow," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Their bravery not only ensured India's victory but also reiterated our commitment to protect the honour of Maa Bharti," he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the heroes of Operation Vijay, which was launched by India to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.

Over 500 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, reclaiming every inch of occupied territory.

