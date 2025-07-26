PM Modi departs for home after concluding visit to Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after wrapping up his two-day visit to the Maldives where he joined the celebrations marking the island nation's 60th Independence Day. ''A very fruitful & productive State visit to Maldives concludes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for India,'' the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post.

Modi reached here on Friday at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu.

On Saturday, the prime minister was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square, where he graced the Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the guest of honour.

''It was an honour to attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people,'' Modi said in a social media post.

''It also signified the country's journey of transformation over the years gone by. From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage. My best wishes to the great Maldivian people,'' he added.

Earlier, he also interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives and commended their contribution to the Indian Ocean archipelago's progress. ''The Indian diaspora continues to be one of the strongest bridges between India and the world. We are very proud of our diaspora,'' he said in a post on X.

He interacted with the beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, and said that they ''truly embody the spirit of the India-Maldives friendship and the deep-rooted ties that unite our two nations''.

On Friday, the prime minister held extensive talks with President Muizzu, focusing on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, defence and maritime security.

After the talks, India announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the Maldives and agreed to finalise a free trade deal soon.

The two sides also sealed six pacts in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture, meteorology, digital public infrastructure, UPI, Indian pharmacopoeia, and for India's concessional line of credit to the island nation.

Modi reached here after concluding a two-day visit to the UK, where the two countries inked a landmark trade deal to boost two-way trade by eliminating tariffs on cars, textiles, whisky and a range of other products.

