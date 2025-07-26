Police Crackdown on Prostitution Rackets: Arrests Made

In a major crackdown on illegal activities, police dismantled two prostitution rackets, arresting 16 individuals, including 10 women, from two local hotels. The raids followed intelligence highlighting immoral activities at Hotel Pearl and Utsav Marriage Lawn.

According to Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra, crucial information was gathered and raids were conducted, leading to the arrest of these individuals. The operation exposed how hotel owners Naveen Singh and CPN Rao organized these activities for profit, with Singh now in custody and efforts underway to apprehend Rao.

In addition to the arrests, authorities seized liquor, cash, and two vehicles from the accused. Legal proceedings have commenced with all detainees sent to jail under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

