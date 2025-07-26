Gaza Crisis Escalates Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Overnight Israeli airstrikes and gunfire claimed the lives of at least 25 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials. The violence highlights the fraught situation as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have come to a halt.

The shootings occurred near the Zikim crossing, where numerous people were killed waiting for aid trucks. Reports indicate that Israel's military has yet to comment on these incidents, which have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian crisis.

International pressure is mounting on Israel to ease the blockade, with growing calls for an end to hostilities. Meanwhile, airdrops have been sanctioned by Israel for the first time in months, though concerns remain about their efficacy and potential dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)