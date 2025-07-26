Nationwide Outrage: Investigation Ongoing in Puri Teen Set Ablaze

A 15-year-old girl who was set ablaze in Puri on July 19 remains at the center of an ongoing investigation, with local law enforcement yet to make significant progress in the case. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and drawn attention from senior officials.

The Puri Superintendent of Police, Pinak Mishra, has assured the public that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly and meticulously, with support from the Crime Branch utilizing scientific methods. A special team is combing all possible leads including a silver ring found at the crime scene.

The victim, suffering from 75% burn injuries, continues to receive treatment at AIIMS Delhi. Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida confirmed her condition post-surgery and thanked the medical team for their efforts. Appeals for swift justice and recovery continue to be voiced by citizens nationwide.

