Alert Child Foils Abduction Attempt in Faridabad Society

An alert Class 3 girl's quick thinking thwarted an attempted abduction in a Faridabad residential society, police reported. The incident has raised serious security concerns among residents.

The attempted abduction in Shri Home Society, Sector 45, saw a masked woman try to entice the child with chocolates. Sensing danger, the young girl fled and locked herself inside her home. The woman's persistence raised further alarms, but the guard claimed ignorance about her entrance.

In the wake of this unsettling incident, residents protested at the society builder's office, criticizing the lax security measures. They cited previous security lapses, including malfunctioning CCTV cameras and an unrepaired lift. An FIR has been filed at Surajkund police station, and authorities are actively investigating.

