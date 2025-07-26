Punjab Villages Stand United Against Same-Village Marriages

In a significant move, two village panchayats in the Faridkot district of Punjab have taken a resolute stand against same-village marriages. Sirsari and Anokhpura villages have collectively passed a resolution opposing these unions, citing potential disruptions to social harmony and the threat of violent disputes.

The resolution proposes that if a same-village marriage does occur, the bride and groom would face a complete boycott from both the gram panchayat and fellow villagers. The landmark initiative also calls upon the state government to introduce a formal ban on such marriages, urging a discussion in the Punjab Assembly as a priority.

Further stipulations in the resolution mandate that no individual will be permitted residence within the village area without an Aadhaar card or a voter card. This development echoes a similar stance recently adopted by a nagar panchayat in the Bathinda district, signaling a growing trend in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)