Punjab Villages Stand United Against Same-Village Marriages
In Punjab's Faridkot district, two village panchayats have passed a resolution opposing same-village marriages, citing concerns over social harmony and violent disputes. The resolution demands the state government ban such marriages and address the issue in the Punjab Assembly. The measure also imposes residency rules.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, two village panchayats in the Faridkot district of Punjab have taken a resolute stand against same-village marriages. Sirsari and Anokhpura villages have collectively passed a resolution opposing these unions, citing potential disruptions to social harmony and the threat of violent disputes.
The resolution proposes that if a same-village marriage does occur, the bride and groom would face a complete boycott from both the gram panchayat and fellow villagers. The landmark initiative also calls upon the state government to introduce a formal ban on such marriages, urging a discussion in the Punjab Assembly as a priority.
Further stipulations in the resolution mandate that no individual will be permitted residence within the village area without an Aadhaar card or a voter card. This development echoes a similar stance recently adopted by a nagar panchayat in the Bathinda district, signaling a growing trend in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
